Private Capital Group LLC Sells 26,975 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $196.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,120. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.59. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

