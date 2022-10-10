Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IWM traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $167.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,379,955. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.