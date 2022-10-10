Private Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 80,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,148,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 181,442,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,530,925,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,148,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.04 per share, with a total value of $66,646,229.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,442,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,530,925,602. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,506,267 shares of company stock worth $557,747,968 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 6.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

OXY traded down $4.32 on Monday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 951,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,860,652. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

