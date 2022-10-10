Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $5.08 on Monday, hitting $189.55. 90,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $193.41 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.80 and its 200 day moving average is $252.01.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

