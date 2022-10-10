PLC Ultima (PLCU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.85 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,160.03 or 0.06033824 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $665.77 million and $1.85 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 33.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima (PLCU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. PLC Ultima has a current supply of 0. The last known price of PLC Ultima is 1,142.10863092 USD and is down -17.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,789,579.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plcultima.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

