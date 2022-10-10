Plastiks (PLASTIK) One Day Volume Tops $234,471.00

Plastiks (PLASTIK) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Plastiks has a total market cap of $18.40 million and approximately $234,471.00 worth of Plastiks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plastiks token can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Plastiks has traded 28% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Plastiks alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003186 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069830 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10675341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Plastiks Token Profile

Plastiks launched on September 28th, 2021. Plastiks’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Plastiks’ official Twitter account is @plastiks_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Plastiks is medium.com/@plastiks. The official website for Plastiks is plastiks.io.

Buying and Selling Plastiks

According to CryptoCompare, “Plastiks (PLASTIK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Plastiks has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Plastiks is 0.02175834 USD and is up 10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $152,008.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plastiks.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plastiks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plastiks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plastiks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plastiks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plastiks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.