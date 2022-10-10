Phoenix Global (new) (PHB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31.40 Million

Phoenix Global (new) (PHB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Phoenix Global (new) has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $31.40 million worth of Phoenix Global (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global (new) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenix Global (new) has traded down 52.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003161 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069758 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10664299 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Phoenix Global (new)

Phoenix Global (new) is a token. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global (new)’s total supply is 37,136,775 tokens. Phoenix Global (new)’s official website is www.phoenix.global. The Reddit community for Phoenix Global (new) is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenix Global (new)’s official message board is phoenixglobal.medium.com. Phoenix Global (new)’s official Twitter account is @phoenix_chain.

Phoenix Global (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenix Global (new) (PHB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Phoenix Global (new) has a current supply of 37,136,774.79. The last known price of Phoenix Global (new) is 0.71986693 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $5,102,816.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.phoenix.global/.”

