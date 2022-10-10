Philcoin Price Tops $0.0364 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $148,489.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003169 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Philcoin Profile

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin (PHL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Philcoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Philcoin is 0.0393376 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $51,947.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://philcoin.io.”

