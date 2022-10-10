Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 384,850 shares.The stock last traded at $100.27 and had previously closed at $99.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,243.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

