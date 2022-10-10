PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2,830.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,928,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,070. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDCE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.55. The company had a trading volume of 25,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,633. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

