Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.83. 39,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

