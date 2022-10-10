Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 5,093 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 314,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 158,756 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,233,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,467. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $82.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.