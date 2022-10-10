Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 20,726 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,274. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

