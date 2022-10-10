Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 834.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.09. 573,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,404,176. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

