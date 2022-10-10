Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,235 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.71% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $296,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.04. 23,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,524. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

