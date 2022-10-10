Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 423,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

