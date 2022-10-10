Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,840 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock remained flat at $28.84 during trading on Monday. 46,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $30.62.

