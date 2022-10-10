Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,303 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 1.33% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $36,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,628.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,513,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,231,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after purchasing an additional 265,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56,851 shares in the last quarter.

FALN traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $23.72. 9,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

