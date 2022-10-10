Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,332. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.38 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.43.

