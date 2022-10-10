Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $317.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 317 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 324.67 ($3.92), with a volume of 155968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50 ($4.11).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £312.37 million and a P/E ratio of 1,702.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 434.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.