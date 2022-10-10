Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.00

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.34), with a volume of 42781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.84. The firm has a market cap of £18.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. It has four licences. The company's key asset is the 100% interest in the Pilot Field with audited proven and probable reserves of 79 million barrels. Orcadian Energy PLC was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

