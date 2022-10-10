NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 11,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,006,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 975,934 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

