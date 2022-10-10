NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 11,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,006,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $769.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
