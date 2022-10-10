NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Up 3.2%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 282,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,143.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NerdWallet by 762.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

