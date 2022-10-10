Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $18.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.42. The stock had a trading volume of 76,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,519. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total value of $3,781,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

