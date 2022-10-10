monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Down 6.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.55 and last traded at $102.04. Approximately 5,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 642,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.28.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.34. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 937.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,075,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 15.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after buying an additional 199,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in monday.com by 109.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,056,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

