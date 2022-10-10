Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.64. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,108. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

