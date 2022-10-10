Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,211 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.95. The company had a trading volume of 188,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.