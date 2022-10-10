Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $8.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 308,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

