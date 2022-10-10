Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $30.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $30,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,790,000 after acquiring an additional 363,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,525,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,704,000 after buying an additional 772,952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after buying an additional 72,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,229. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $89.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.