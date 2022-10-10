Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mastercard Price Performance

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.07 on Monday, reaching $291.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.14 and its 200 day moving average is $337.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

