Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 492 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.48.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

