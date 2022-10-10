MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 1.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 345,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MET stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.20. 83,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

