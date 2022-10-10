MetisDAO Market Cap Hits $112.01 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $25.50 or 0.00132613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $112.01 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.98644196 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,584,660.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

