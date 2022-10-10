Metal Blockchain (METAL) Trading Down 33.7% This Week

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Metal Blockchain has a market cap of $19.81 million and $912,858.00 worth of Metal Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metal Blockchain has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One Metal Blockchain token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00003397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Blockchain Profile

METAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2022. Metal Blockchain’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,317,703 tokens. Metal Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @metalblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metal Blockchain is metalblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Metal Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Blockchain (METAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metal Blockchain has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metal Blockchain is 0.65358426 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $862,008.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metalblockchain.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

