MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target Lowered to €220.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €248.00 ($253.06) to €220.00 ($224.49) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €230.00 ($234.69) to €212.00 ($216.33) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS MKKGY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.43. 65,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,082. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.