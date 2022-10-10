MELD Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $76.77 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, MELD has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. MELD has a total market cap of $76.77 million and $14,847.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003162 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069793 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10669637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,419,209,015 tokens. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02269352 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $37,692.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

