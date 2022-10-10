MCF Token (MCF) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

MCF Token (MCF) traded up 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, MCF Token has traded down 56.2% against the dollar. MCF Token has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and $24,860.00 worth of MCF Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCF Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,247.22 or 1.00029613 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045736 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022786 BTC.

MCF Token Profile

MCF Token (CRYPTO:MCF) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. MCF Token’s total supply is 998,810,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,810,575 tokens. The official website for MCF Token is mcf.maxcrowdfund.com. The Reddit community for MCF Token is https://reddit.com/r/mcf_token/. MCF Token’s official Twitter account is @mcf_token. The official message board for MCF Token is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling MCF Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MCF Token (MCF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MCF Token has a current supply of 998,810,575.8961561 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MCF Token is 0.0016691 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $3.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mcf.maxcrowdfund.com.”

