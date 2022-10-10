Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.6% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $640,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.74.

Shares of MA traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.70. The stock had a trading volume of 77,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,391. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.14 and a 200 day moving average of $337.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $281.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

