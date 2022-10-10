MagicCraft (MCRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.64 Million

MagicCraft (MCRT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One MagicCraft token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MagicCraft has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. MagicCraft has a total market capitalization of $16.64 million and $893,893.00 worth of MagicCraft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MagicCraft alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003186 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069830 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10675341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MagicCraft Profile

MagicCraft was first traded on December 17th, 2021. MagicCraft’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,567,149,227 tokens. MagicCraft’s official website is www.magiccraft.io. MagicCraft’s official Twitter account is @magiccraftgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. MagicCraft’s official message board is medium.com/@magiccraftgame. The Reddit community for MagicCraft is https://reddit.com/r/magiccraftgame.

Buying and Selling MagicCraft

According to CryptoCompare, “MagicCraft (MCRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MagicCraft has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,567,149,227.1017292 in circulation. The last known price of MagicCraft is 0.01063543 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,232,113.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.magiccraft.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCraft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCraft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MagicCraft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MagicCraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MagicCraft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.