Lucidao Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (LCD)

Lucidao (LCD) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. Lucidao has a market capitalization of $14.67 million and $31,793.00 worth of Lucidao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lucidao has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Lucidao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lucidao alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003186 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069830 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10675341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Lucidao

Lucidao launched on December 29th, 2022. Lucidao’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,000,000 tokens. Lucidao’s official Twitter account is @lucidao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lucidao is lucidao.com. Lucidao’s official message board is forum.lucidao.com.

Lucidao Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lucidao (LCD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Lucidao has a current supply of 880,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Lucidao is 0.05567417 USD and is down -8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $163,708.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lucidao.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lucidao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lucidao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lucidao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lucidao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lucidao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.