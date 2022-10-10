Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,859 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 142,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,967 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3,319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 222,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 144,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 164,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,401. The firm has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

