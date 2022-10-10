Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 731 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 917,939 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,118,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,295,000 after purchasing an additional 202,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

CarMax Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,247. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

