Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $944,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

NASDAQ WTW traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

