Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 46,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $213.10. 25,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $209.59 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

