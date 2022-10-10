Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EFA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,005,385. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.