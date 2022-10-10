Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 255 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,477. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

