Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after purchasing an additional 431,262 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,702,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,057,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,171,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 103,786 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after buying an additional 331,067 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,411. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

