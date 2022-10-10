Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 237,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 104,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.63. 2,468,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,257,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

