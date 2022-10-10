Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

