Linear Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.56 Million (LINA)

Linear Finance (LINA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Linear Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Linear Finance has a total market cap of $32.21 million and $5.56 million worth of Linear Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linear Finance has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,248.26 or 0.99994969 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003490 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00063499 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Linear Finance Profile

Linear Finance (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,164,976,908 tokens. Linear Finance’s official Twitter account is @linearfinance. The Reddit community for Linear Finance is https://reddit.com/r/linearfinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Linear Finance is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance (LINA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Linear Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,164,976,907.5614185 in circulation. The last known price of Linear Finance is 0.00818114 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $5,843,800.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linear.finance.”

